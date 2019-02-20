Mayorkun dedicates his new single to all the hustlers on the street titled, Hustlers Anthem.

What started out as a freestyle on his Snapchat page has now been developed into a full single off the request of his fans.

The DMW artist who last year released his debut album, The Mayor Of Lagos, kicks off the year with this new one celebrating everybody putting in work on a daily.

He announced the release of the song on his Instagram page late on Tuesday, February 19, 2019.

The song also comes with a challenge where artistes and fans can record their own version and share on social media with the selected winner expected to feature on the official visuals of the song.