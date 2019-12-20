Several people have been reported to have sustained various degrees of injuries at the Nativeland concert which was held on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the Muri Okunola park.

According to videos and photos which have been released by various people who attended the concert, the VIP stage caved in minutes into singer, Fireboy's performance.

Eyewitnesses who have been tweeting about the incident say the reason behind the sad incident was the overcrowded nature of the venue of the event. There were also reports of high handedness from the security operatives at the venue.

However, the organisers of the annual event have come out to release a statement. According to them, the crowd overwhelmed the security operatives and a lot of people came in with multiple unticketed entry passes.

They went on to apologise to 'Nativelanders' who took out their time to attend the concert while promising to get a bigger venue for their next concert. This apology, however, didn't go down well with a lot of people as they have been calling out Nativeland on Twitter.

Many say the organisers didn't properly handle the operations and logistics for the event which led to the collapse of the VIP section of the venue.