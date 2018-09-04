Pulse.ng logo
Machine Gun Kelly disses Eminem in new video Rap Devil

New Video Machine Gun Kelly - Rap Devil (Eminem Diss)

Watch the mean visuals to Machine Gun Kelly's 'Rap Devil' where he takes shots at Eminem.

  • Published:

Machine Gun Kelly comes for Eminem in scathing diss track, ''Rap Devil.''

Barely 72 hours after the release of Eminem's surprise album, Kamikaze, where he took shots at critics and a number of young rappers, Machine Gun Kelly is out with a reply he calls 'Rap Devil'.

Rap Devil is an almost five minutes long clips, where MGK takes shots upon shots at Eminem for his lyrics.

The title of the song plays off Eminem's 2013 track "Rap God," as MGK rolls out everything in his arsenal from straight facts, to talking about Eminem trying to shut his music down, to complaining about a tweet and even pointing out that his "last four albums" were "as bad as your selfie."

play MGK and Eminem (USMagazine)

 

Rap Devil is a response to him getting called out in the track "Not Alike," off Eminem's new album where he rapped, "And I’m talking to you but you already know who the fuck you are, Kelly/ I don’t use sublims and sure as f--- don’t sneak-diss/ But keep commenting on my daughter Hailie."

MGK has taken to twitter to defend his diss song, explaining, ''im standing up for not just myself, but my generation. im doing the same shit you did back in ur day. life is still real on my side, and i had to take time from the grind to defend myself from someone i called an idol. love, Rap Devil.''

 

Social media is already going agog over the release of the song, opinions are sharply divided with people taking sides with their favourite.

Will Eminem allow this slide even with another mention of his daughter, Hailie's name or is there a response coming anytime soon? no one can tell, but rap lovers are loving this moment as it brings back another exciting episode similar to what Drake and Pusha T offered earlier in the year.

