Machine Gun Kelly disses Eminem in new video Rap Devil

Machine Gun Kelly comes for Eminem in scathing diss track, ''Rap Devil.''

Barely 72 hours after the release of Eminem's surprise album, Kamikaze , where he took shots at critics and a number of young rappers, Machine Gun Kelly is out with a reply he calls 'Rap Devil'.

Rap Devil is an almost five minutes long clips, where MGK takes shots upon shots at Eminem for his lyrics.

The title of the song plays off Eminem's 2013 track "Rap God," as MGK rolls out everything in his arsenal from straight facts, to talking about Eminem trying to shut his music down, to complaining about a tweet and even pointing out that his "last four albums" were "as bad as your selfie."

Rap Devil is a response to him getting called out in the track "Not Alike," off Eminem's new album where he rapped, "And I’m talking to you but you already know who the fuck you are, Kelly/ I don’t use sublims and sure as f--- don’t sneak-diss/ But keep commenting on my daughter Hailie."

MGK has taken to twitter to defend his diss song, explaining, ''im standing up for not just myself, but my generation. im doing the same shit you did back in ur day. life is still real on my side, and i had to take time from the grind to defend myself from someone i called an idol. love, Rap Devil.''

Social media is already going agog over the release of the song, opinions are sharply divided with people taking sides with their favourite.