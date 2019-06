Artist: Dremo featuring Reekado Banks

Song Title: Ringer

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of release: June 19, 2019

Album: Single

Producer: Dave Mix and Fush

Label: DMW

Details: As he gears up to release Codename II, the rapper releases this one that shares similarities with 'Immediately' by Maestro featuring Wizkid.

You can listen to the song below;