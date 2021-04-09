Kida Kudz, the London-based Nigerian rapper, singer and songwriter, returns with his powerful first solo release of 2021 ‘Animalistic’ - a blend of melodic Afrobeat sensibilities with personal and pertinent subject matter.

Written on the day one of his family members was taken away, ‘Animalistic’ explores the topic of incarceration and the discomfort and cultural issues around it.

Speaking on the single, Kida says, "Writing Animalistic was a spiritual process for me. I woke up early one morning, grabbed my pen and paper... started jotting down to the instrumental and tapped into the forces I needed; the lyrics just flowed from me. I was painting a perfect picture of an African boy speaking to his people, trying to preach to them in a kind of way.

"You can vibe to the song but at the same time it is sending a message across to young people to stay up and stay woke! “Gangsterism got us locked in prison” was a real life story of a family member that had been taken away that same morning when I wrote the verse.

"These are real things that I put in my song, things that are happening around me and that other people are experiencing in the world."

The record drops alongside an iO Filmworks-directed video, the symbolic and conceptual visual sees Kida perform inside a burning bus of faceless prisoners, in front of a emblematic tree full of hanging lanterns and finally around a fire alongside his people - providing the perfect visual texture to explore these themes whilst simultaneously exuding the irresistibly body moving vibes of the track.

