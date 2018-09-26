Pulse.ng logo
K.Curtiz to perform at 2018 Trace TV Afrobeats show

K. Curtiz will be performing live at this year’s Trace Tv Afrobeats show, which will be held at Harrow park in Abuja on 28th September, 2018.

  • Published:
Samuel Nii Okantey, known famously by his music name K. Curtiz, is an upcoming Afrobeats artiste from Accra, Ghana. He grew up in a neighbourhood called Osu in Accra, where he worked tirelessly to make enough money to build his own studio.

His unique singing style and music production has gained him some popularity among his contemporaries and few radio and television stations.

K. Curtiz will be performing live at this year’s Trace Tv Afrobeats show, which will be held at Harrow park in Abuja on 28th September, 2018.

He is currently under the management of Ghanaian/American record label Denero Entertainment, which is aimed at bringing new sound to the African music industry.

Follow him on the following social media:

 

Facebook Fan page:  KCurtiz

Instagram:  KCurtiz1

Twitter:  Kcurtiz1

 

