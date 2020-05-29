Artist: Jesse Jagz
Album Title: Garba EP
Genre: Afro-pop, Trap, Rap, Hip-Hop, Folk
Date of Release: May 29, 2020
Producers: Jesse Jagz, Geekbeatz, Misty
Album Art:
Length: 5 Tracks, 25 minutes
Features: 2 - Anchorman, Mr Murph
Tracklist:
Label: Jagz Nation
Details/Takeaway: This is Jesse Jagz's first project since 'Oddyseus' in 2017. 'Garba' is Jesse Jagz's other name - Jesse Garba Abaga. Thus, this project is personal as the award-winning rapper, producer discusses personal concepts from odes to Jos to his first girlfriend and more.
You can listen to the project HERE.