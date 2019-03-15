Iyanya features Duncan Mighty on his latest single, Halle.

After dropping a new single titled, 'No Drama' a few weeks ago, Iyanya is back with another one that he calls 'Halle' and it features the Port Harcourt First son, Duncan Mighty.

For those who have been following the news, contrary to the title of his last single, Iyanya's life has been filled with plenty drama as he has engage in a public battle with his former business partner, Ubi Fraklin.

Taking a step away from the controversy and perhaps also tapping into the regained attention, Iyanya sings about being grateful for the successes that have come with his labor.