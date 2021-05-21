RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

How do you vibe with gists and still vibe with sweet music made live?

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Season 1 of VIBESWITHFUNBIFUNBI is set to drop and it promises to be 13 back to back Weeks of interesting Interviews with 13 African Artistes and Breathtaking Live Band Performances.

How do you vibe with gists and still vibe with sweet music made live?

This covers varieties of topics, controversies and hot gists surrounding the talents.

Recommended articles
How do you vibe with gists and still vibe with sweet music made live?
How do you vibe with gists and still vibe with sweet music made live? Pulse Nigeria

After each episode of Chitchat interview artistes then performs selected song with the Liveband.

Artistes to watch out for - Peruzzi, Vector, Gyakie (Ghana) Laycon, Seyishay, BadboyTimz etc.

How do you vibe with gists and still vibe with sweet music made live?
How do you vibe with gists and still vibe with sweet music made live? Pulse Nigeria

This drops every Friday On YouTube channel - FUNBIFUNBI

Follow @funbifunbi on Instagram for more on Information.

*This is a featured post.

Authors:

Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I was addicted to masturbation; Uncle Ebo Whyte recounts pathetic honeymoon

Nigerians will submit their phone identities to government in July

Rahim Banda and 5 Ghanaian child stars who have grown up to be amazing adults

Davido buys Rolls Royce worth N183M

Shemina Adam: All you need to know about the curvaceous Date Rush viral sensation (PHOTOS)

Ordinary President Ahmad Isah admits he made a 'stupid mistake' by slapping lady

Taaooma and fiance Abula excitedly speak about their relationship on Pulse's Fun Facts

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Ladies! Here are 4 things you can say to your man during sex