How do you vibe with gists and still vibe with sweet music made live?
Season 1 of VIBESWITHFUNBIFUNBI is set to drop and it promises to be 13 back to back Weeks of interesting Interviews with 13 African Artistes and Breathtaking Live Band Performances.
After each episode of Chitchat interview artistes then performs selected song with the Liveband.
Artistes to watch out for - Peruzzi, Vector, Gyakie (Ghana) Laycon, Seyishay, BadboyTimz etc.
This drops every Friday On YouTube channel - FUNBIFUNBI
Follow @funbifunbi on Instagram for more on Information.
