Artist: Hotyce

Album Title: 4 No Reason

Genre: Trap, Afro-pop, Dancehall

Date of Release: June 19, 2020

Producers: TBA

Album Art:

Length: 4 songs • 12 minutes

Features: 5 - Freescool, Odumodublvck, Reeplay, Sugabana, Oladips

Tracklist: TBA

Details/Takeaway: The experimental EP is filled with love-themed music and socio-political rap on trap music and Afro-pop.

You can listen to the EP HERE.