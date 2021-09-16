RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Hika returns with a new single dubbed 'Ajasco'

Ajasco is a slow and infectious tune that shows the pop capabilities of Hika.

Ehika Patience Precious popularly known as 'HIKA', is a singer, songwriter, and a performing artiste that isn't confined to a specific genre of music as she's able to lay her melodic vocals on a span of genres including, Pop, Reggae, Soul and Afro-pop.

Hika's last project 'Way Back Love' EP showed her range as a recording artist as she was able to deliver solidly on the love-themed project with three solid tracks.

Keen to once again thrill her growing fanbase, the stunning Afro-pop girl makes a comeback with a new single, Ajasco which is a slow and infectious tune that shows the pop capabilities of Hika.

With an infectious and catchy hook laid on with her striking voice which reminds us that "Man must chop and groove".

Ajasco by Hika has several elements in check to become an anthem as it reminds the listeners that no matter how tough it gets you should not forget that you must groove, dance and chop in life which is basically a Nigerian lingo that means hard working people should try to take breaks often and enjoy the good things that life has to offer.

