2018 has delivered great music, plenty of accolades and adequate talking points that have made the year a joyous one for music lovers.

But outside the audio, the compelling visuals that have accompanied most of these songs have also aided in making them memorable as Nigerian artists alongside the video directors continue to push the creative boundaries.

While veteran directors like Clarence Peters maintained his strong run dominating the number of videos that hit the screens during the course of the year, promising ones like Meji Alabi carved his niche with the distinct quality of his visuals, alongside a new set of innovative visual masterminds.

The criteria for selecting the best music videos this year ranges from well conceptualized and storytelling videos, simple but superbly choreographed and edited performance, execution, shock factor and obviously how well the videos seized pop conversations upon release.

Here is our ranked list of the Top 10 videos for 2018.

10. Wizkid - 'Soco'

Director: Clarence Peters

There is only one way to recreate a hit club anthem and that is by delivering an energetic and dance filled visuals.

The very colourful video for Soco, which was shot at an abandoned factory in Lagos, introduces members of Wizkid's Starboy crew and is packed with well-choreographed dance moves that feature variance of the Shaku Shaku steps.

9. Niniola - 'Bana'

Director: Clarence Peters

Niniola pulls off a lively, energetic and eye-catching visuals worthy of the song itself. Dressed in bright attires, the video captures a bunch of dancers with well-choreographed animated moves.

This vibrant colour splash in the settings added to her hairstyles and moves makes this a truly explosive watch especially if you catch the sexual references.

8. Davido - 'Assurance'

Director: Meji Alabi

A love story, the unveiling of a secret lover, the display of affluence and a hit record all rolled into one to make Davido's 'Assurance' video extra special.

Even though this is not 'A day in the lives of Davido and Chioma' documentary, it gives us a glimpse into how they spend time together.

The video which has been viewed over 30 million times in six months sees the Pop star and his girlfriend walk away into a world of their own, with colourful scenery and good use of blending colours.

7. Wizkid - ‘Fever’

Director: Meji Alabi

From keeping the gossip mills entertained all year long with hints of a relationship, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage dazzled us once again with the latter playing the role of a vixen in his visuals for ‘Fever.’

The song itself may not have been convincing at first listen, but the visuals became the masterpiece that warmed the hearts of its viewers.

Replete with intimate scenes and bright locations, ‘Fever’ serves a regal moment generating over 13 million Youtube views in just over a month.

6. Adekunle Gold - 'Ire'

Director: Ani James

The video that compels patriotism as Adekunle Gold tells a journey of finding his dream life back home.

Really good storytelling, captivating scenes with the calabashes falling, well played out ‘rewind’ effects all added colour in making this a delightful watch.

5. Yemi Alade - 'Heart Robber'

Director: Clarence Peters

A typical Yemi Alade video comes alive with energetic dance moves, colourful African attires and her gorgeous looks but this time, she delivers something much more extra.

From the cliche but a well-scripted plot of her being the star performer to the ‘bossy’ look while a band of backup dancers wearing the turban surround her gives this a detailed feel.

The images in each scene are so arresting that you can't look away for even a second.

4. Brymo - Heya

Director: NVMB3R Production

Released as the first single to his sixth studio project, ‘’Oso’’, Brymo caused an uproar on social media when he appeared wearing only what looked like a G-string in the visuals for ‘Heya.’

Explaining the concept in an interview with Pulse, Brymo said, “I decided to appear how my forbears dressed before the arrival of civilization to Nubian continent.

We have all seen the costume in many movies, “Heya” was my own representation of that age; A bushman in the city, that’s my image of most black Africans of today. Although we reside in cities, we are still villagers in our thoughts and actions.”

Emerging from the waters of the Lagos lagoon to taking his place behind the piano underneath the Third Mainland Bridge, Brymo had put thought into an action and despite the reactions, none can deny that the visuals stepped away from the norm and makes for an engrossing watch.

3. Falz - 'This is Nigeria'

Director: Prodigeezy

Arguably the most controversial visual to hit our screens this year, stacked with gripping and compelling images of the state of the nation, ’This is Nigeria’ left its mark and that is what counts with music videos.

Inspired by Childish Gambino’s ‘’This is America’’, Falz goes deep into your mind as he captures a timeline of events and trend annotated by a series of choreographed dance scenes and acting that illuminates every line of his song.

The video regarded on one hand as a stroke of a creative genius also became a subject of art criticism and religious debate further fueling it into a unique moment in pop culture this year.

2. Patoranking - 'Available'

Director: Clarence Peters

Clarence Peters may have suffered a few misses in his illustrious career thus far, but when he gets it right, it is done to near perfection, and on Patoranking’s ‘Available’, he did get it right.

From the chilling opening shots to the special effects, choreography, costuming and every shots well edition down, the brilliance of this visual is in its details providing a lesson in reinvention and a delight to the eyes.

In a year when a number of Nigerian artists jumped on the gqom wave, this is the best gqom Nigerian video of 2018.

1. Patoranking - 'Heal The World'

During his visit to Georgia, where he worked with one of the country’s biggest artist in Bera on ‘Fire To The Sun’, Patoranking also took out time to shoot a monumental video to his conscious record, ‘Heal The World.’

‘Heal The World’ is a song that speaks to happenings in the world and Patoranking delivered befitting visuals that perfectly brought his message to life, with the video offering a powerful illustration of recent world events.