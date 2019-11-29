Artist: Falz, Ajebutter22 and BOJ

Album Title: Make E No Cause Fight 2

Genre: Afro-pop, Hip-Hop, Rap

Date of Release: November 29, 2019

Label: Bhad Guys

Producers: Sarz (Track 1), Studio Magik (Tracks 2 and 4), Yung Willis (Track 3)

Album Art:

Falz, Ajebutter22 and BOJ release, 'Make E Nor Cause Fight 2 EP.' (Instagram/Ajebutter22)

Length: 13 Songs, 40 minutes

Features: 0

Tracklist:

Details/Takeaway: 'Make E Nor Cause Fight' was a critically-acclaimed EP released by BOJ and Ajebutter22 in 2017. This is a follow-up that now involves Falz.

The 5-track project sees contributions from artistes like Tems, Terry Apala and Spaxx. BOJ drops this first single off his next Project, ALTE BANK OF AFRICA set to drop soon.

You can listen to the EP on Apple Music HERE.