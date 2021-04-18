RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Equation teams up with Quillibrium Music to serve us 'Aute' video

The video was shot and directed by Zee motions.

Equation teams up with Quillibrium Music to serve us 'Aute' video.

Pulse Nigeria

Equation is back from a brief hiatus as he teams up with Quillibrium Music to present the video to his much talked about Single titled "Aute".

The British born Nigerian Rap/Afrobeat artiste and Liverpool Young Academy graduate draws inspiration from artiste like Skepta, Stormy, Kano and his touch of afrobeat can be trace to Burnaboy, Wizkid and Davido.

‘Aute’ is still a fan favourite and the video gives a visual expression of his creative exposure showing growth over time, It is evident that Equation is not just your regular artiste but star blowing up before you blink.

Kindly watch and share with friends and spread the gospel of Equation Billionz.

*This is a featured post.

