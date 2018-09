news

DJ Neptune has released the video for an alternate version to his song, 'Why' featuring Runtown.

From the stables of Neptune Records, the disc jockey dishes out a second video to his hit song 'Why' featuring Runtown.

'Why' was featured as a bonus track on Neptunes recently released star studded album, Greatness .

This video which serves as the alternative version was shot some time last year in Nigeria by ace director Adasa Cookey for Square Ball Media.