Spin with NANA Tour rolls out plans for third edition themed Afro Series-the mainland invasion.

The music, art and culture tour that seeks to celebrate DJ’s announces its third edition with a list of top DJs’ including DJ Nana, DJ Kaywise, DJ moonlait, DJ Bella, commissioner DJ Wyse, DJ Cassper and many more - with special appearances from Big brother Naija house mates.

The monthly concert tour has had two successful editions on Victoria Island in December and Lekki, Lagos in January. The event which is organized by DJ Nana in conjunction with Joel Kantiock for Switch-up Africa.

The true purpose of this event, is to showcase the artistic DJs in Africa, while providing an engaging platform for greater market opportunity for the entertainment industry.

Date: Saturday, 29th February, 2020

Venue: SINATRA LOUNGE, 16 Oluwole street, off Adeniyi jones, Ikeja.

Time: 7PM

Who is DJ Nana?

Popularly and Professionally known as DJ Nana, she is an award winning and super talented female Disc Jockey. The Kogi state DJ born in Lagos started her career in 2009 under the tutelage of the Legendary DJ Jimmy Jatt.

Often described as energy goddess and the vibe of the party, she has gone ahead to garner an impressive profile winning awards and being one of the best female DJs to come out of Nigeria.

In 2016 she was described in the international U.S newspaper, The Daily Times as one of Nigeria’s top female DJs and was also featured on CNN African Voices in 2018.