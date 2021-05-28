RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Davido set to feature on Skales' new single

In the past, they have collaborated on songs like 'Always' and 'Currency.'

Davido set to feature on Skales' new single. (Instagram/Skales)

Details/Takeaway: On May 26, 2021, Nigerian singers, Skales and Davido, the DMW boss broke news that they were set to create a song together.

On his Instagram page, Skales who recently unveiled his new artist said, "THIS YOUR BODY! 🔥Summer anthem featuring my brother @davido loaded up for this Friday."

A day later, the song dropped and it was titled, 'This Your Body.' The song documents the curves and edges of an African woman, with whom they are both fascinated. In the past, they have collaborated on songs like 'Always' and 'Currency.'

Artist: Skales featuring Davido

Song Title: This Your Body

Genre: Afro-pop

Album: TBD

Date of release: May 28, 2021

Label: OHK

Producer: TBD

Video Director: TBA

You can play the song below;

