Davido set to feature on Skales' new single
In the past, they have collaborated on songs like 'Always' and 'Currency.'
On his Instagram page, Skales who recently unveiled his new artist said, "THIS YOUR BODY! 🔥Summer anthem featuring my brother @davido loaded up for this Friday."
A day later, the song dropped and it was titled, 'This Your Body.' The song documents the curves and edges of an African woman, with whom they are both fascinated. In the past, they have collaborated on songs like 'Always' and 'Currency.'
Artist: Skales featuring Davido
Song Title: This Your Body
Genre: Afro-pop
Album: TBD
Date of release: May 28, 2021
Label: OHK
Producer: TBD
Video Director: TBA
