Two nights ago, Nigerian singer, Davido hosted an event in Lagos. It was called, ‘Catch Up With Davido.’

During the event, he told attendees that his new album was titled, A Good Time. He also told the audience that the album will be released in October amongst other things. Finally, he played them four new songs.

But in the early hours of September 6, 2019, David teased a new song on his Instagram stories via a video. The song, which is produced by Nigeria’s leading producer, Rexxie was played on loud speakers in a home.

Davido excitedly announces new video to be shot by Dammy Twitch. (Instagram/Davidoofficial)

People present there include Peruzzi, Davido himself and a host of others. With his excitement obvious, Davido announced that he would shoot a video for the song tomorrow. He then asked Dammy Twitch to get in touch with him.