Year 2020 might have been a bit tough across the globe, but fast-rising Nigerian artist Bode Blaq is having none of that. He is set to debut the new year on a bright and super amazing note with the release of his anticipated EP titled ‘Journey.’

The EP is set to drop in February 2021.

Journey EP, Bode Blaq's second body of work, encompasses a blend of rhythmic supersonic sounds ranging from Rap, Afro-pop and Alte-pop, intellectually appealing and sonically beautiful songs that brim with life.

BodeBlaq enlists support from industry colleagues with masterful verses from artists like; Dremo, Wale Turner, Kabex, Jaido P and Davolee as well as producers like Whalez, Damayo, Tuzi and more.

Bode Blaq. (BodeBlaq)

It’s safe to say The Journey EP is Bode Blaq’s artistic progress report and he sure can't wait to have it assessed by his numerous fans both locally and internationally come February 2021.

Born Ogungbemi Olabode stephen, Bode Blaq will craft an enviable niche for himself as a versatile and multi-talented songwriter, rapper and recording artist since he forayed into the music industry a few years back with 'Worry Dem' his first official single.

Bode Blaq’s rare mix of Hip-Hop, Afro-pop subgenres have merged into a distinct sound that has produced smash hits -like 'Owo Mi Da' on which he featured Qdot-Alagbe, 'Rebezuka' which features Idowest and Trod. an impressive 8-track mixtape ISOKUSO VOL 1 - his first body of work - was released in 2019.

With an array of 9 singles and 8 official music videos under his belt since his career kicked off in 2017, Bode blaq has continued to spread his melodious tunes by embarking on a successful UK tour August 2018.

Bode Blaq. (BodeBlaq)

He also bagged an MSC in marketing communications from the School of Media communications, Pan Atlantic university in 2019.