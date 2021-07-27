The Band, led by Nyornuwofia Agorsor has over the years refused to bend or fold, as traditional principle has become a recognizable feature of their brand. Nyornuwofia captivated her audience through her versatile use of indigenous instruments.
Agorsor's influence has steadily grown as they prepare their sophomore album
In 2018, the band captured the world music scene with their Hugadem album. The sound of the album was described as AfroWorld and it climbed to number one on the apple music charts.
The xylophone, flute, percussions and Nyornuwofia's vocals have become an important reason for fans to anxiously expect a follow-up to the successful debut album.
Sources close to the band have disclosed that
Nyornuwofia and her team are already hard at work in the studio, creating a new utopia of sound and rhythm for their fans. The new body of work is rumored to be named, "GlobalWarming”.
Take a sec and listen to the previous released album “HUGADEM” herE:
https://viralpremiere.fanlink.to/ejXy . The album still making wave charting on Top 10 Apple Music’s and iTunes Album Chart right now in her country- Ghana.
