Agorsor's influence has steadily grown as they prepare their sophomore album

The xylophone, flute, percussions and Nyornuwofia's vocals have become an important reason for fans to anxiously expect a follow-up to the successful debut album.

Sources close to the band have disclosed that

Nyornuwofia and her team are already hard at work in the studio, creating a new utopia of sound and rhythm for their fans. The new body of work is rumored to be named, "GlobalWarming”.

The previous released album "HUGADEM"

The album still making wave charting on Top 10 Apple Music's and iTunes Album Chart right now in her country- Ghana.

