The event which has constantly catered for music lovers seeking something different from the regular pop shows witnessed a spectacular end of the year edition.

The Bantu organized Afropolitan Vibes held its 51st edition on Friday, December 21, 2018 at its now traditional home in the centre space of the Muri Okunola park.

Indigenous rapper/singer Reminisce was the headline act for this month's edition, his second time at the event while UK Based Nigerian singer Moelogo and Alternative act Falana were the other artists on the line up.

If there is one concert that constantly sets itself apart from other Nigerian events especially when it comes to kicking off at its advertised time, that concert is Afropolitan Vibes and minutes past 8pm, the Bantu band led by Ade Bantu were already on stage to entertain the crowd who had began to gather in their hundreds.

Moelogo was the first of the guest artists to take to the stage taking the crowd through a journey of of his recognized songs including the hit single, 'Ireti.'

Under the colorful lights came Falana elegantly dressed as she immediately worked on swooning the crowd with her strong vocals. Performing songs like 'Take A Break' and her recently released single, 'Ride Or Die', Falana had the crowd enchanted not just by her beauty but her stage craft.

Seated on an electronic drum, Falana beat the drums as she sang away in sync with her band.

Intermittently the Bantu band supported by prolific drummer Wura Samba were on hand to dish out a number of rich indigenous songs to the delight of the crowd who at this time had filled up the open space in anticipation of what was to come next.

Headline act, Reminisce was soon introduced on stage as the 'Baba Hafusa' dressed in an all black outfit emerged in the center to the sounds of his 2017 hit single, 'Ponmile.'

Reminisce proved to be quite the star as he belted a number of anthems like 'Tesojue', 'Kako Bi Chicken' before closing his set with the Davido assisted single, 'Daddy.'

2018 has been an exciting year for followers of Bantu and their brand of music as what started as a small gathering of friends has grown into a movement winning new converts with every edition and creating an indelible concert experience with its live band set up.

This was a great way to close the year and long after the final performance, the crowd stayed behind dancing and drinking to the palmwine and melody of the Afropolitan Vibes.