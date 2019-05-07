Veteran Yoruba Nollywood actor, Adio Majester has passed away after battling with diabetes for several years.

According to reports, he died on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 in the intensive care of an undisclosed hospital. Prior to his death, Adio had reportedly suffered severely from the illness which saw him lose a lot of weight.

His family is yet to release any statement as at the time of publishing this article. Adio Majester's death is coming a week after another Nollywood actor, Prince Dammy Eke passed away.

Pulse Nigeria

Nollywood actor, Prince Dammy Eke is dead

Pulse Nigeria

The late actor reportedly passed away on Sunday, April 27, 2019. Linda Ikeji Blog reports that the late actor slumped and was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Friends of the actor have been paying tribute to him on different social media platforms. Prince Eke was one of the sons of the Late Eze Gbaka, the Gbaka of Woji, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.