Chimezie Imo's 'Strawberry Chinny' to premiere at Essence Film Festival, see trailer

Imo has been featured in big-budget Nollywood productions including Breath of Life (2023), Sista (2022), and Blood Covenant (2022).

The Essence Film Festival showcases original films, episodic projects, animation, podcasts, and new media in addition to panel discussions, workshops, celebrity speeches, events, and more. Its goal is to spotlight global Black tales and creators across the continent of Africa.

Strawberry Chinny tells the story of a Nigerian makeup artist named Chinny, played by Genoveva Umeh, who moved in with her childhood best friend Ifeanyi, played by Imo, in a complicated living arrangement after being dumped by her boyfriend.

Produced by Kele, Ngozi Okafor, and Imo and directed by Cheta Chukwu, the film also features Obehi Aburime and Modola Osifuwa.

Strawberry Chinny has been chosen to appear in the Cultural Connections section at the Essence Film Festival, which will take place from July 4 to July 7, 2024.

In an Instagram post made by the director, Chukwu on Monday, May 6, 2024, he expressed his feelings, sharing the upcoming film's trailer and praising his crew members.

He said, “Excited to share the official trailer to our new rom-com STRAWBERRY CHINNY made with the love and commitment of some of the most amazing cast and crew who poured their hearts into this film. Films are only possible with a community.”

