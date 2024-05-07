See the teaser for Enioluwa Adeoluwa's upcoming limited series 'All of Us'

Enioluwa first announced the project in March 2024, with a heartfelt Instagram post, expressing his excitement and nervousness, saying, “Doing it scared. Unsure. Afraid. But doing it anyway.”

Additionally, he disclosed his partnership with the Nigerian influencer group The Geng NG, stating, “Working with the most amazing people on this, including @thegengng We are set to start Principal Photography and we are excited to create for you all.❤️”

Pulse Nigeria

The series is written by Emmanuel "Mannie" Oiseomaye. Though specific plot details remain under wraps, the series is confirmed to explore themes of friendship, sexual assault, and the complexities of life in secondary school. Oluchi Mary Nsofor and Orire Nwani Hummer co-directed.

All of Us boasts an ensemble cast that includes a group of rising stars, as well as established talents from the Nollywood film industry, which includes Shaffy Bello, Iyabo Ojo, Priscilla Ojo, Yemi Solade, Kate Henshaw, Jemima Osunde, Uzee Usman, Saga Adeolu, and Divine Angel Onyinyechi.