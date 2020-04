Following the release of its intense trailer, Judith Audu's short film 'Mirabel' is now streaming on YouTube.

Starring Moses Akerele and Omowunmi Dada, the short film is based on a gripping tale of love gone sore and rekindled. It follows Shawn (Akerele) and Tonye ( Dada) and how an unwanted pregnancy puts their love to test.

It also stars Chris Iheuwa , Tunbosun Aiyedehin, Maimuna A Yahaya, Naomi O Yahaya and Steve Enagbare.

Watch the trailer: