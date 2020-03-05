Beverly Naya and Mawuli Gavor explore the most unlikely time frame to find love in the hustle and bustle of Lagos in new romance, '2 Weeks in Lagos'.

The duo star alongside an ensemble cast including Joke Silva, Jide Kosoko, Tina Mba, Shaffy Bello, Toyin Abraham, Deyemi Okanlawon among others.

Kathryn 'Kay' Fasegha takes the reins as the film's writer, director and co producer while cinematography is by Ken Attoh.

The '2 Weeks in Lagos' story is based on Ejikeme (Mawuli Gavor) and Lola (Beverly Naya) who fall in love at first sight upon Ejikeme's return to Lagos from the States . Their love soon becomes threatened Ejikeme's family and their political ambitions. It opens in cinemas March 27, 2020.

Watch the trailer:

