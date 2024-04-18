ADVERTISEMENT
Daniel Oriahi's film 'The Weekend' selected for 2024 Tribeca Film Festival

Kome Nathaniel

The director make the announcement on Instagram.

Daniel Oriahi's film, 'The Weekend' [Instagram/danieloriahi]
The Weekend Movie [Instagram/danieloriahi]

Oriahi made the announcement on his Instagram page on Thursday, April 18, 2014, expressing how thrilled he is for his film to be selected for the Festival.

I'm thrilled to share that my latest film, "The Weekend," has been chosen as an Official Selection for the 2024 Tribeca Festival (@tribeca), happening from June 5-16, 2024, in NYC,” he wrote.

Oriahi’s journey began with his debut film, Misfit, a psychological horror created on a shoestring budget.

In the Instagram post, he also spoke about his experience making the film.

My first film, Misfit, was a deeply personal psychological horror created on a limited budget. In 2014, I showcased it in Lagos, hoping for a breakthrough, which led me to meet @uchelouisokocha and @baba_t23 from Trino Studios. Following our success with "Sylvia" in 2018, I desired to explore various horror subgenres, drawing inspiration from classics like Rosemary's Baby, The Shining, and Hereditary,” he wrote.

The Weekend was presented to him by the executive director of Trino Studios, Uche Okocha, in 2022 which he said aligned with his creative vision.

In 2022, Uche presented me with a script titled "The Weekend," aligning perfectly with my artistic vision. Its inclusion in Tribeca's Midnight section feels like a full-circle moment,” he said.

He also stated, “Almost two decades ago, I turned to filmmaking as a means of healing and self-expression, and to this day, it continues to motivate me forward. I extend my gratitude to Trino Studios and all collaborators for their unwavering belief in me.

The Weekend Movie [Instagram/danieloriahi]
The Weekend Movie [Instagram/danieloriahi]

The drama thriller film follows an orphan girl, yearning for family, who visits her fiancée’s seemingly idyllic family and discovers their sinister secret. The cast includes Aniunoh, Bucci Franklin, Meg Otanwa, Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey, Gloria Anozie-Young and Damilola Ogunsi.

