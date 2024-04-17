Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

See Uzor Arukwe rob Funlola Aofiyebi's clinic in teaser for 'Criminal'

Kome Nathaniel

Criminal is set for release across the nation on May 31, 2024, marking the directorial debut of Dolapo Adigun.

Uzor Arukwe in Criminal [Niyi Akinmolayan]
Uzor Arukwe in "Criminal" [Niyi Akinmolayan]

Recommended articles

With films such as Chief Daddy and The House of Secrets, Akinmolayan has proven that he knows how to bring Nigerians from various works of life to watch Nollywood movies. Now he is sharing that insight with upcoming filmmakers.

Criminal is the thrilling first result of a program he launched to mentor a new generation of filmmakers.

Last year, I decided to train a new set of Nollywood directors and storytellers!! People are willing to push boundaries and tell bold stories. New voices!!!. I’m happy to present the first from one of the trainees, the brilliant and fantastic @the_dollapo,” he said on X.

ADVERTISEMENT
Still images from Criminal [Niyi Akinmolayan]
Still images from "Criminal" [Niyi Akinmolayan] Pulse Nigeria
Still images from Criminal [Niyi Akinmolayan]
Still images from "Criminal" [Niyi Akinmolayan] Pulse Nigeria

Even though the movie's plot is yet unknown, the trailer offers a peek into this world by depicting a heist in which Uzor Arukwe’s character and his gang attempt to force the medical staff to save their brother's life.

The cast of Criminal is equally fascinating. Arukwe, who captured hearts in the films Chief Daddy and Potato Potahto, is joined by Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi, well-known for her mesmerising roles in Adire and Tinsel. Victoria Akujobi is the producer. Akinmolayan wrote the script.

See the teaser below:

ADVERTISEMENT
Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel is a movie reporter who gives engaging and informative insight into the world of film.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

See Uzor Arukwe rob Funlola Aofiyebi's clinic in teaser for 'Criminal'

See Uzor Arukwe rob Funlola Aofiyebi's clinic in teaser for 'Criminal'

How Tiwa Pever maintains relevance as a creator of tomorrow on Instagram

How Tiwa Pever maintains relevance as a creator of tomorrow on Instagram

Young Jonn's hesitation to step away from the familiar stunts his debut LP

Young Jonn's hesitation to step away from the familiar stunts his debut LP

Burna Boy makes Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2024 list

Burna Boy makes Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2024 list

Burna Boy pens tribute to 21 Savage for Time Magazine

Burna Boy pens tribute to 21 Savage for Time Magazine

Rapper Khaid has been hospitalised for internal bleeding, see Nigerians reactions

Rapper Khaid has been hospitalised for internal bleeding, see Nigerians reactions

Money na water - Cubana Chief Priest on ₦10 million bail for naira mutilation charges

Money na water - Cubana Chief Priest on ₦10 million bail for naira mutilation charges

Brymo offers to help Burna Boy if he asks respectfully

Brymo offers to help Burna Boy if he asks respectfully

Kayode Kasum's Ajosepo rakes in ₦50.4 million after 5 days in cinemas

Kayode Kasum's Ajosepo rakes in ₦50.4 million after 5 days in cinemas

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Postcard series poster [Instagram / hamishadaryaniahuja]

Indian Nollywood series with RMD, Tobi Bakre 'Postcards' to debut May 3 on Netflix

Funmilayo Ransome Kuti Movie [Instagram / FilmOne]

Biopic on feminist hero Funmilayo Ransome Kuti will hit cinemas May 17, see trailer

Mr Macaroni's series sparks excitement as Black Fab joins as Motunde's new love

Mr Macaroni's series sparks excitement as Black Fab joins as Motunde's love

Nollywood Movies 2024

These Nollywood movies are debuting in cinemas or streaming this April