See Uzor Arukwe rob Funlola Aofiyebi's clinic in teaser for 'Criminal'

With films such as Chief Daddy and The House of Secrets, Akinmolayan has proven that he knows how to bring Nigerians from various works of life to watch Nollywood movies. Now he is sharing that insight with upcoming filmmakers.

Criminal is the thrilling first result of a program he launched to mentor a new generation of filmmakers.

“Last year, I decided to train a new set of Nollywood directors and storytellers!! People are willing to push boundaries and tell bold stories. New voices!!!. I’m happy to present the first from one of the trainees, the brilliant and fantastic @the_dollapo,” he said on X.

Even though the movie's plot is yet unknown, the trailer offers a peek into this world by depicting a heist in which Uzor Arukwe’s character and his gang attempt to force the medical staff to save their brother's life.

The cast of Criminal is equally fascinating. Arukwe, who captured hearts in the films Chief Daddy and Potato Potahto, is joined by Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi, well-known for her mesmerising roles in Adire and Tinsel. Victoria Akujobi is the producer. Akinmolayan wrote the script.

See the teaser below: