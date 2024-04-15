ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

See Joeboy fall in love with Jemima Osunde in short film ‘Is My Love Not Enough’

Kome Nathaniel

Afrobeats musicians Joeboy and Qing Madi tease their upcoming track with the steamy short film Is My Love Not Enough?

Joeboy - Is My Love Not Enough [Bellanaija]
Joeboy - Is My Love Not Enough [Bellanaija]

Recommended articles

The short film acts as a smart and enjoyable teaser for their next project, a much-awaited new song.

The plot centres on Joeboy's character, a mechanic known as Joe or Young Legend who struggles to win over Belema played by Jemima Osunde, Even though he gives her 90% of his earnings, his efforts are insufficient, and this resulted in an unexpected breakup. Joe turns to his friend Madi played by Qing Madi, for advice whe gives him a new strategy that could work in their favour.

The short film works incredibly well as a potent marketing tool, masterfully blending humour and emotional depth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Withholding information about the release date further heightens the suspense, and the utilisation of a relatable scenario, a complex relationship where financial disparity creates tension, resonates with a far wider audience.

One thing is certain, Joeboy and Qing Madi have successfully captured the public's imagination. Their recent social media activity further fuels the fire. Joeboy recently posted on X stating, "Ready for part 2?" which Qing Madi playfully followed up on in the thread saying, ”Qings, Are youuu???👀🤭”.

The short film leaves viewers wanting more, mirroring the anticipation for the upcoming single's release date, which remains under wraps.

Watch the first part of “Is My Love Not Enough?” below:

ADVERTISEMENT
Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel is a movie reporter who gives engaging and informative insight into the world of film.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tems has dropped the trailer for 'Born in the Wild' her upcoming album

Tems has dropped the trailer for 'Born in the Wild' her upcoming album

See Joeboy fall in love with Jemima Osunde in short film ‘Is My Love Not Enough’

See Joeboy fall in love with Jemima Osunde in short film ‘Is My Love Not Enough’

Nigeria's Victony Set for Kampala concert this month

Nigeria's Victony Set for Kampala concert this month

Twitch star Kai Cenat threatens to sue OnlyFans model who leaked their chats

Twitch star Kai Cenat threatens to sue OnlyFans model who leaked their chats

We sleep together - Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on settling conflict with his wife Cynthia

We sleep together - Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on settling conflict with his wife Cynthia

Here's how the Kendrick Lamar, Drake, J Cole, A$AP Rocky beef has gone so far

Here's how the Kendrick Lamar, Drake, J Cole, A$AP Rocky beef has gone so far

Indian Nollywood series with RMD, Tobi Bakre 'Postcards' to debut May 3 on Netflix

Indian Nollywood series with RMD, Tobi Bakre 'Postcards' to debut May 3 on Netflix

Many girls think they can get me - Food critic Opeyemi Famakin on dating

Many girls think they can get me - Food critic Opeyemi Famakin on dating

Timaya explores BDSM in the new 'In My Head' video featuring Tiwa Savage

Timaya explores BDSM in the new 'In My Head' video featuring Tiwa Savage

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Multichoice CEO Calvo Mawela

French Canal+ has offered $2.9b to buy Africa Magic's parent MultiChoice

Phyna-Bbnaija-Ijeoma-Josephina-Otabor [Carmart.ng]

BBNaija 2022 winner Phyna blasts organisers for still owing prizes

Postcard series poster [Instagram / hamishadaryaniahuja]

Indian Nollywood series with RMD, Tobi Bakre 'Postcards' to debut May 3 on Netflix

Tiwa Savage in 'Water and Garri' [Prime Video]

Tiwa Savage's 'Water and Garri' film gets May 10 premiere date on Prime