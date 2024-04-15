See Joeboy fall in love with Jemima Osunde in short film ‘Is My Love Not Enough’

The short film acts as a smart and enjoyable teaser for their next project, a much-awaited new song.

The plot centres on Joeboy's character, a mechanic known as Joe or Young Legend who struggles to win over Belema played by Jemima Osunde, Even though he gives her 90% of his earnings, his efforts are insufficient, and this resulted in an unexpected breakup. Joe turns to his friend Madi played by Qing Madi, for advice whe gives him a new strategy that could work in their favour.

The short film works incredibly well as a potent marketing tool, masterfully blending humour and emotional depth.

Withholding information about the release date further heightens the suspense, and the utilisation of a relatable scenario, a complex relationship where financial disparity creates tension, resonates with a far wider audience.

One thing is certain, Joeboy and Qing Madi have successfully captured the public's imagination. Their recent social media activity further fuels the fire. Joeboy recently posted on X stating, "Ready for part 2?" which Qing Madi playfully followed up on in the thread saying, ”Qings, Are youuu???👀🤭”.

The short film leaves viewers wanting more, mirroring the anticipation for the upcoming single's release date, which remains under wraps.

Watch the first part of “Is My Love Not Enough?” below: