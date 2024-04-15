ADVERTISEMENT
Indian Nollywood series with RMD, Tobi Bakre 'Postcards' to debut May 3 on Netflix

Kome Nathaniel

Hamisha Daryani, the producer of the Netflix series Postcards who also made Namaste Wahala said it will debut on May 3.

Postcard series poster [Instagram / hamishadaryaniahuja]

On Sunday, April 14, 2024, Hamisha Daryani made the announcement on her Instagram page saying, “I’m super excited to announce that our show #PostcardsSeries will be arriving on Netflix on May 3rd! This means it will be premiering next month in over 190 countries to an audience of over 260 million people.

Postcards, which will only be available for viewing on Netflix, stars Richard Mofe-Damijo, Tobi Bakre, Sola Sobowale, Nancy Isime, Rajniesh Duggall, and Rahama Sadau.

In the synopsis that Daryani shared on Instagram, she said, “#PostcardsSeries follows the compelling stories of four individuals whose life’s journeys are filled with a rollercoaster of emotions - from joy to frustration, from grief to triumph, from love to heartbreak, and everything in between. Prepare to laugh, cry, scream, and most importantly, see yourself reflected in these powerful narratives.

Following the popularity of her previous movie, Namaste Wahala, Daryani shared her excitement for the start of the series.

Directed and Produced by yours truly 😁@hamishadaryaniahuja and brought to you by my production company Forever 7 Entertainment. After the exciting success of ‘Namaste Wahala’ super excited for you guys to see Nigeria and India come together again but this time with a whole different flavour,” she wrote.

See the trailer below:

Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel is a movie reporter who gives engaging and informative insight into the world of film.

Indian Nollywood series with RMD, Tobi Bakre 'Postcards' to debut May 3 on Netflix

