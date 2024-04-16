Biopic on feminist hero Funmilayo Ransome Kuti will hit cinemas May 17, see trailer

The movie was initially released for screening for a week, from September 8 to September 14 2023, at the Silverbird Cinema in Victoria Island, Lagos. This limited run gained positive attention from the Anikulapo-Kuti family and paved the way for the wider release in 2024.

The movie tells the tale of Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti's mother, from her groundbreaking years as the first female pupil at Abeokuta Grammar School to her union with Israel Ransome-Kuti. She and her husband opposed injustice and founded the Abeokuta Women's Union. This led to a bloody conflict with traditional and colonial leaders who stood in the way of justice and fairness.

With great performances by Joke Silva, Kehinde Bankole, Adunni Ade, Iyimide Ayo-Olumoko, Ibrahim Suleiman, and Iremide Adeoye, the film's impact extends beyond the screen, having gained two prestigious awards at the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) for Best Overall feature film and Best Screenplay.

Although biographical films, or biopics, are relatively few from thew Nollywood, the film industry has already gained mass appeal for its colourful production of comedies, dramas, and thrillers. However, the impending broad release of the film Funmilayo Ransome Kuti shows the growing interest in displaying the lives of significant Nigerians.

Funmilayo Ransome Kuti is a film that honours an extraordinary woman with strength and determination, demonstrating the power of filmmaking.

See the trailer below: