Actor Kanayo Kanayo raises alarm on the dangers of YouTube skits on Nollywood
The veteran actor shared his concerns in a video he posted on Instagram.
Recommended articles
“This past midnight I sat back and watched the opportunities offered by the YouTube channel a very good platform but unfortunately like anything that comes to Nigeria, people jump in and try to mess it up. I watched with dismay and I made this video out of no malice for anybody. It's been messed up by different things, especially the actors that are doing it,” he said.
Prioritising a one-day shoot which is rampant in the YouTube content creation economy with greater payments might be unsustainable and harmful to their health, Kanayo also pointed out in the video.
“The whole irony of one day shoot is not sustainable. Some of them now make it so difficult for producers and tell you one day shoot is 1 million to 1.5 million one day shoot.nfortunately my very high-standing colleague who started this one-day shoot go and ask him, unfortunately, he's not in good health, ” he added.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng