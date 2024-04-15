See first-look images of Idris Elba, Mo Abudu’s short film‘Dust to Dreams’

The movie is directed by Idris Elba.

"Dust to Dreams: A Dream Come True ✨ I am thrilled to finally unveil these BTS images of Dust to Dreams with you all. A heartfelt thank you to @IdrisElba for believing in this project and for his exceptional partnership and direction as the director of Dust to Dreams," she wrote.

The movie follows the story of a mother-daughter relationship strained when the daughter meets her father, a long-lost soldier, for the first time.

With themes of legacy and self-discovery, the film also delves into the lives of Milli’s sisters, Comfort and Patience, as they navigate their paths. The power of music binds the family, culminating in a soul-stirring duet that promises redemption and healing.

In the synopsis that Abudu shared on Instagram, she said, “Lagos nightclub owner Milli (@NseIkpeEtim) entrusts her legacy to her shy daughter Bisola (@Konstance001), while a long-lost soldier father (@Seal) reunites with his family. Milli's sisters, Comfort (@EkuEdewor) and Patience (@Atlanta.Bridget.Johnson) are trying to find their place in the world. Music becomes their redemption, with a soulful duet healing them all.”