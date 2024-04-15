ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

See first-look images of Idris Elba, Mo Abudu’s short film‘Dust to Dreams’

Kome Nathaniel

Dust To Dreams is a collaboration between EbonyLife Films and the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank).

Nse Ikpe-Etim and Seal
Nse Ikpe-Etim and Seal

Recommended articles

The movie is directed by Idris Elba.

"Dust to Dreams: A Dream Come True ✨ I am thrilled to finally unveil these BTS images of Dust to Dreams with you all. A heartfelt thank you to @IdrisElba for believing in this project and for his exceptional partnership and direction as the director of Dust to Dreams," she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

The movie follows the story of a mother-daughter relationship strained when the daughter meets her father, a long-lost soldier, for the first time.

Behind-the-scenes photo [instagram/ moabudu]
Behind-the-scenes photo [instagram/ moabudu] Pulse Nigeria
See first BTS images from Idris Elba, Mo Abudu’s short film‘Dust to Dreams’
See first BTS images from Idris Elba, Mo Abudu’s short film‘Dust to Dreams’ Pulse Nigeria
See first BTS images from Idris Elba, Mo Abudu’s short film‘Dust to Dreams’
See first BTS images from Idris Elba, Mo Abudu’s short film‘Dust to Dreams’ Pulse Nigeria

With themes of legacy and self-discovery, the film also delves into the lives of Milli’s sisters, Comfort and Patience, as they navigate their paths. The power of music binds the family, culminating in a soul-stirring duet that promises redemption and healing.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the synopsis that Abudu shared on Instagram, she said, “Lagos nightclub owner Milli (@NseIkpeEtim) entrusts her legacy to her shy daughter Bisola (@Konstance001), while a long-lost soldier father (@Seal) reunites with his family. Milli's sisters, Comfort (@EkuEdewor) and Patience (@Atlanta.Bridget.Johnson) are trying to find their place in the world. Music becomes their redemption, with a soulful duet healing them all.

Dust To Dreams is a collaboration between EbonyLife Films and the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), and it features Atlanta Johnson, Nse Ikpe Etim, former Nigerian Idol star Constance Olatunde, and Henry Olusegun, better known as Seal, a British musician.

Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel is a movie reporter who gives engaging and informative insight into the world of film.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here's how the Kendrick Lamar, Drake, J Cole, A$AP Rocky beef has gone so far

Here's how the Kendrick Lamar, Drake, J Cole, A$AP Rocky beef has gone so far

Indian Nollywood series with RMD, Tobi Bakre 'Postcards' to debut May 3 on Netflix

Indian Nollywood series with RMD, Tobi Bakre 'Postcards' to debut May 3 on Netflix

Many girls think they can get me - Food critic Opeyemi Famakin on dating

Many girls think they can get me - Food critic Opeyemi Famakin on dating

Timaya explores BDSM in the new 'In My Head' video featuring Tiwa Savage

Timaya explores BDSM in the new 'In My Head' video featuring Tiwa Savage

See first-look images of Idris Elba, Mo Abudu’s short film‘Dust to Dreams’

See first-look images of Idris Elba, Mo Abudu’s short film‘Dust to Dreams’

Watch Tems perform ‘Essence’ with Wizkid and Justin Bieber at Coachella 2024

Watch Tems perform ‘Essence’ with Wizkid and Justin Bieber at Coachella 2024

Paul Okoye's girlfriend Ifeoma Ivy responds to claims she's a 'home-wrecker'

Paul Okoye's girlfriend Ifeoma Ivy responds to claims she's a 'home-wrecker'

We are just friends - US woman Gorgeous Doll in cosy picture with Davido clarifies

We are just friends - US woman Gorgeous Doll in cosy picture with Davido clarifies

55-year-old actress is pregnant for husband 31 years her junior

55-year-old actress is pregnant for husband 31 years her junior

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Multichoice CEO Calvo Mawela

French Canal+ has offered $2.9b to buy Africa Magic's parent MultiChoice

Phyna-Bbnaija-Ijeoma-Josephina-Otabor [Carmart.ng]

BBNaija 2022 winner Phyna blasts organisers for still owing prizes

Tiwa Savage in 'Water and Garri' [Prime Video]

Tiwa Savage's 'Water and Garri' film gets May 10 premiere date on Prime

Mr Macaroni's series sparks excitement as Black Fab joins as Motunde's new love

Mr Macaroni's series sparks excitement as Black Fab joins as Motunde's love