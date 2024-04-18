Disney's 'Madu' director is working on a documentary on Chibok girls 'The Harvest'

Ten years have passed since the terrorist group Boko Haram attacked and kidnapped 276 young girls from a school in the village of Chibok, Borno State. Little has been revealed about the plot of the documentary but it follows four Nigerian women.

Benson has previously done a documentary in virtual reality Daughters of Chibok, that addressed the fallout from the kidnapping. Daughters of Chibok won the award for Best Immersive Story at the 76th Venice Film Festival in 2019.

Speaking about The Harvest, Benson told Deadline, “I have spent the last five years with the mothers and survivors of the Chibok kidnappings, I’ve listened to their stories, and what I’ve learnt is that these women are more than the tragedy that is mostly used to describe them. My aim with The Harvest is to give them a platform to tell their own story and show a side to these heroines that the world hardly sees: a community of mothers who have stood, and continue to stand as pillars, working together to make tomorrow better for their children. That is the ultimate bravery.”

