Ahead of the April 27 release date of upcoming court room reality show, 'Judging Matters', headliner, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has released behind the scene images .

The new show promises major excitement with real life court cases presided over by Hon. Justice Olusola Williams. Ebuka unveiled his co headliner via an Instagram post shared on April 14, 2020.

Behind the scenes from upcoming reality show 'Judging Matters' [Instagram/Ebuka]

He wrote: "Meet your General Counsel (me ) and THE Hon. Justice Olusola Williams. We’re about to be your favorite duo on television. Get ready for some of the realest courtroom drama you’ve ever seen"!!!

'Judging Matters' premieres on Africa Magic Showcase CH 151.

Watch the teaser: