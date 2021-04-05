Ahead of its April 16 theatrical release, the official trailer for new romantic comedy, 'Breaded Life' is here.

The new film directed by 'Picture Perfect' director, Biodun Stephen, follows the story of a spoiled rich brat who must find a way to survive on the streets.

The Shutter Speed Projects and David Wade production stars Timini Egbuson as its lead actor alongside Bimbo Ademoye, Tina Mba, Bolanle Ninalowo, Jide Kosoko, Busola Aiyeola and MC Lively in supporting roles.

Watch the trailer: