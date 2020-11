Based on a true story films (Boats films) have debuted its newest production, a short film titled 'The Exit Interview'.

Directed by Aroyewun Babajide, the short film currently streaming on YouTube, follows the gripping story of an employee whose final day is embroiled in messy corporate politics.

ALSO READ: Laycon to return to screens for Showmax original, 'I Am Laycon'

It stars Caroline Igben, Heaven Kalu, Chidinma Ifunayachi and Tess Uttie.

Watch below: