The 'Sugar Rush' director explores the culinary world in his new drama starring Bisola Aiyeola as Aiye, an ambitious cook looking become a renowned Chef.

Quite the realist as exemplified in his 'Oga Bolaji', 'This Lady Called Life' also discusses human experiences from an unromanticized point of view. 'The movie also stars Tina Mba, Wale Ojo, Efa Iwara and Big Brother Nigeria star, Miyonce Amosu.

Watch Teaser: