Nollywood actress, Lota Chukwu is back with the 4th instalment of her short film series.

The latest shorts, 'Small Bant' is based on social media bullying and its multilayered effect and is written and directed by the actress turned filmmaker who also stars as lead.

'Small Bant' focuses on Olutomi Adedeji, a hard working 29-year-old who wakes up to see her entire world crashing down because of a seemingly harmless bant on social media.

Watch 'Small Bant':