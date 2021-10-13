RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Watch Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o and others in the new action-thriller ‘THE 355’

Authors:

Israel Olorunnisola

Five women team up to prevent a global company from obtaining weaponry that could push a dithering world into complete chaos.

When a top-secret weapon falls into the wrong hands, CIA agent Mason “Mace” Brown (Oscar®-nominated actress Jessica Chastain) will need to merge skills with equal badass German agent Marie (Diane Kruger, In the Fade), former MI6 ally and state-of-the-art computer maven Khadijah (Lupita Nyong’o), and able Colombian psychologist Graciela (Penélope Cruz) on a deadly mission to recover it, at the same time trying to stay two steps ahead of an ambiguous woman, Lin Mi Sheng (Bingbing Fan), who is trailing their every move.

While the action-filled plot of ‘THE 355’ is a sure factor that makes it a must-see, the global settings in which the story takes place is also a significant bonus to the thriller [Kinda reminds me of charlie’s angels] except here, four women of diverse nationalities and skill-sets forge a tight bond—one which the fate of the world rests upon.

According to an indiewire report, the budget for this star-studded film is estimated at $75 million. Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum producer Tom Holkenberg(Zack Snyder's Justice League, Godzilla vs Kong, Mad max fury, Alita the battle angel, Army of the dead, Deadpool, tomb raider, and dozen other titles) provides the musical score. The story is written by Theresa Rebeck(Trouble). Production was overseen by perfect world pictures, freckle films, Genre films, film nation entertainment.

Despite harsh reviews, I enjoyed Simon Kinberg’s debut movie, ‘X-men: Dark Phoenix’, and I hope this outperforms it, not for my entertainment sake alone, but a worldwide audience ready to welcome any story with strong female lead characters.

The 355 hits theatres on January 7, 2022.

Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.

Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf.

