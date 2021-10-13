Watch Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o and others in the new action-thriller ‘THE 355’

Pulse Nigeria

While the action-filled plot of ‘THE 355’ is a sure factor that makes it a must-see, the global settings in which the story takes place is also a significant bonus to the thriller [Kinda reminds me of charlie’s angels] except here, four women of diverse nationalities and skill-sets forge a tight bond—one which the fate of the world rests upon.

According to an indiewire report, the budget for this star-studded film is estimated at $75 million. Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum producer Tom Holkenberg(Zack Snyder's Justice League, Godzilla vs Kong, Mad max fury, Alita the battle angel, Army of the dead, Deadpool, tomb raider, and dozen other titles) provides the musical score. The story is written by Theresa Rebeck(Trouble). Production was overseen by perfect world pictures, freckle films, Genre films, film nation entertainment.

Pulse Nigeria

Despite harsh reviews, I enjoyed Simon Kinberg’s debut movie, ‘X-men: Dark Phoenix’, and I hope this outperforms it, not for my entertainment sake alone, but a worldwide audience ready to welcome any story with strong female lead characters.

The 355 hits theatres on January 7, 2022.

---

Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.

-----