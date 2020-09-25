Kayode Kasum's 'This Lady Called Life' is set to join the teeming list of new titles scheduled for release in October.

According to Filmone distribution, the upcoming feature film premieres in cinemas October 9 alongside other films slated for the same month.

Written and produced by Toluwani Obayan, 'This Lady Called Life' stars Bisola Aiyeola in a titular role as Aiye, an aspiring chef who struggles to find success and love. In supporting roles are Efa Iwara, Tina Mba, Wole Ojo, Jemima Osunde among others.

Watch the trailer: