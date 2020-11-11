Akin Omotoso's award-winning drama, 'The Ghost and The House of Truth' is set to premiere on Showmax nearly a year after its theatrical release.

The 2019 award-winning drama will premiere on Showmax on November 12 following a successful streaming deal with Multichoice earlier on in the year.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Akin Omotoso's 'The Ghost And The House Of Truth' to screen at ARIFF

Starring Kate Henshaw, Susan Wokoma, Fabian Adeoye Lojede and Lala Akindoju, the film follows the story of Bola Ogun (Susan Wokoma), a dedicated counsellor, who facilitates reconciliation sessions between convicts and the victims of their crimes. Her belief in forgiveness is tested when her daughter goes missing and winds up dead.

Watch the trailer: