'Sylvia' was a baptism of fire - Ekene Mekwunye recalls on film's 3rd anniversary

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The supernatural thriller premiered in cinemas on September 21, 2021.

'Sylvia' producer Ekene Mekwunye [Flixanda]

Nollywood filmmaker Ekene Mekwunye has opened up on producing acclaimed Trino Motion Pictures' feature film 'Sylvia'.

Recalling his filmmaking experience on the supernatural thriller's third anniversary, Mekwunye revealed that the production which was his feature film debut was a 'baptism of fire' but one he remains most grateful for.

"'Sylvia' was my first experience making a feature film and as the producer, it was a baptism of fire but it made me a better storyteller as we put together, piece by piece, to make what turned out to be a masterpiece. I am ever so glad to have been an integral part of that life changing journey and feel so blessed. Thanks to Trino Studio for trusting me with their first feature film," Mekwunye said.

The spellbinding thriller written by Vanessa Kanu and directed by Daniel Oriahi became an instant hit shortly after it premiered in cinemas on September 21, 2018. The enchanting story centers on the uncanny bond between Richard Okezie (Chris Attoh) and his lifelong imaginary friend Sylvia (Zainab Balogun).

'Sylvia' movie premieres on Netflix this July [Trino Motion Pictures]
'Sylvia' movie premieres on Netflix this July [Trino Motion Pictures] Pulse Nigeria

Following its theatrical release, 'Sylvia' received multiple accolades including an Africa Movie Academy Awards nomination, an AMVCA nomination and seven Golden Movie Academy Awards nominations. 'Sylvia' is currently streaming on Netflix and Prime Video.

Watch the trailer:

SYLVIA trailer - Official Selection NollywoodWeek 2018

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

