Sudanese Oscars contending film 'You Will Die At 20' unveiled as Surreal16 Film Festival's closing film

The festival organizers recently confirmed the title alongside a complete slate of films set to screen at the event this weekend.

Directed by Alala, the film follows the story of Muzamil, a young man who was predicted to die at the age of 20 shortly after his birth.

Unable to bear the news, his father abandons him with his mother till he turns 19 and a day old.

The award-winning film made history in 2020 after it was announced as Sudan's first-ever Oscar entry for the Best International Feature Film category. The film, however, did not make the nomination list.

'You Will Die at 20' joins a slate of 12 short and feature films set to screen at the festival from December 10-11, 2021.

The festival organizers recently unveiled the schedule to include newly released anthology film 'Juju Stories' directed by Surreal16 collective founders CJ Obasi, Abba Makama and Michael Omonua.

Check out the full list of films:

Head - Jimi Agboola (short)

Ojo Aiku - Lankin Ogunbanwo (short) Husbandry - Ikem Okeke (short)

The Nightmare on Broadstreet -Ayo Lawosn and Femi Johnson (short)

Appreciation - Tomision Adepeju (short)

Rehearsal - Micheal Omonua (short)

You Will Die at 20 - Amjad Abu Alala (feature)