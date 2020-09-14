Nigerian singer, Simi has landed a new deal with United Kingdom-based A and R company, Platoon.

The music star took to her Twitter page on Monday, September 14, 2020, where she announced the big news.

She went to announce that her EP will be coming soon.

"New week and new deal. I'm officially part of the @weareplatoon family! 🍾 #RestlessII coming soon," she wrote.

Simi joins Cuppy, Wurld, and other Nigerian artists on the Platoon roaster.

Platoon as an A and R company, focus on talent scouting and helping in developing the relationship between recording artists and songwriters.