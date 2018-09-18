See trailer of Moses Olufemi's movie "Last Days"

news

The official trailer for Moses Olufemi's upcoming film ''Last Days'', which stars Susan Peters, Funsho Adeolu and Vivian Metchie has been released.

The much anticipated Nollywood has been an official selection at various film festivals. Last Days is an inspirational film aimed at creating breast cancer awareness among women in Africa and beyond.

The movie parades a star-studded cast that includes the likes of top Nollywood names in Funsho Adeolu, Susan Peters, Vivian Metchie, Bimbo Ademoye, Chris Ihuewa, Ayuba Adeboye, and Ebenezer Eno.

"Last Days" is a movie centered on a typical struggling Nigerian family trying to make ends meet and had to come to terms with reality when they suffer the loss of their father and a mother who had terminal cancer. According to Moses Olufemi, the movie was given bronze award at Christian Family Film Festival and Best Screen Play at Motion Pictures International Film Festival.

The yet to be released movie "Last Days" is directed by Biodun Stephens and produced by Moses Olufemi and is a new project from Osmo Touch Media.