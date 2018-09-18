Pulse.ng logo
See trailer of Moses Olufemi's movie "Last Days"

Last Days See first trailer of Moses Olufemi's movie starring Susan Peters, Funsho Adeolu, Vivian Metchie

Olufemi Moses has shared the trailer for his upcoming movie "Last Days" which has Funsho Aseolu, Susan Peters starring in it.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The official trailer for Moses Olufemi's upcoming film ''Last Days'', which stars Susan Peters, Funsho Adeolu and Vivian Metchie has been released.

The much anticipated Nollywood has been an official selection at various film festivals. Last Days is an inspirational film aimed at creating breast cancer awareness among women in Africa and beyond.

The movie parades a star-studded cast that includes the likes of top Nollywood names in Funsho Adeolu, Susan Peters, Vivian Metchie, Bimbo Ademoye, Chris Ihuewa, Ayuba Adeboye, and Ebenezer Eno.

See trailer of Moses Olufemi's movie "Last Days" play

See trailer of Moses Olufemi's movie "Last Days"

(Moses Olufemi)

 

"Last Days" is a movie centered on a typical struggling Nigerian family trying to make ends meet and had to come to terms with reality when they suffer the loss of their father and a mother who had terminal cancer. According to Moses Olufemi, the movie was given bronze award at Christian Family Film Festival and Best Screen Play at Motion Pictures International Film Festival.

The yet to be released movie "Last Days" is directed by Biodun Stephens and produced by Moses Olufemi and is a new project from Osmo Touch Media.

Author

Odion E. Okonofua

Odion E. Okonofua  is a Celebrity reporter at Pulse Odion is a passionate writer who's a die hard Arsenal fan. Probably addicted to CNN. He loves to dance and hopes to own a radio station some day. Instagram- odlanky

