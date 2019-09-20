Richard Mofe Damijo and Nancy Isime return to the cinemas as Toba Mcbaror directed film, 'Made in Heaven' debuts.

Eight months after filming the new project with Peekaboo films, 'made in heaven' makes its way into the cinema today, Friday, September 20, 2019.

Also featured in the movie are AY, BBNaija ex-housemate, Kemen, Uche Nwaefuna, Lasisi Elenu, Jide Kosoko, Toyin Abraham, and Blossom Chukwujekwu.

Shot in different locations in Lekki and Ajah area of Lagos, Nigeria, 'Made in heaven' tells the story of Richard and Angela, two romantics who have always fallen into bad and sometimes abusive relationships.

Nancy Isime, AY Makun are some of the members of cast on new film, 'Made in Heaven'. [Peekabo films]

Speaking on the movie, Aloysius Okeke, one of the producers of the movie, says 'Made In Heaven' was designed to ensure that viewers get the best of the cinematic experience.

He revealed that the movie was the product of a co-production venture between Newlink Entertainment Limited, Peekaboo Global Consulting and NewOhens Limited.

“As a consortium we are always looking for ways to improve our art. And this involves putting a lot of effort into scripting, shooting with the best equipment and an array of first-rate stars. All of these come to bear in Made in Heaven. Viewers are in for an exciting treat when the film finally starts showing at the cinemas from September 20,” Okeke said.

The movie is the second movie from Peekaboo films after the production of the company’s first movie project, ‘Accidental Spy’.