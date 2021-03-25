For N90 million, it appears more Nigerians will be participating in the sixth season of the Big Brother Naija show or so it seems going by social media reactions since the news dropped.

Following early audition and prize announcement by the show's organizers on Wednesday, the BBNaija hashtag has been on Twitter NG's top trending list with thousands of savvy users commenting about participating in the new season.

While some comments might be strictly for banter, the show's latest winning prize, which will include a yet to be confirmed cast prize, is the largest since the show's inception in 2006. The last season saw Laycon take home N85 million worth of prizes.

See some Twitter reactions: