Play Network Studios' highly anticipated remake of Amaka Igwe's 1994 classic, 'Rattlesnake' is officially a few weeks away from release.

The upcoming 'Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story' will premiere in cinemas nationwide on November 13, 2020 as recently confirmed by executive producer, Charles Okpaleke.

Okpaleke unveiled the production's release date in a recently held press conference unveiling the cast and crew.

Speaking on the film, Okpaleke revealed that film lovers can expect a mind-blowing cinematic experience. "It is a great coming of age story", Okpaleke said. "it also gives us that nostalgia and will do a lot for the Igbo culture".

Shot in four weeks in the peak of the Covid-19 outbreak in Nigeria, the Ramsey Nouah directed action thriller reportedly puts a modern context to the remarkable classic story originally written by Amaka Igwe.

'Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story' stars Stan Nze as its titular character alongside Osas Ighodaro, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Bucci Franklin as Nzenozo, Efa Iwara, AY Makun, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Brutus Richards, Odera Adimorah, and Elma Mbadiwe.

Also cast in the production are Nollywood veterans including Chiwetalu Agu as Odinaka, Sonny McDon as Louis, Nobert Young, Gloria Young, Chinyere Wilfred, Cassandra Odita, Fred Amata and Ejike Asiegbu.

The 'Rattlesnake' remake comes in the wake of the success of 'Living in Bondage: Breaking Free' which according to Nouah sparked the idea to recreate classic Nollywood stories.