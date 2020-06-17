'Living In Bondage' sequel director, Ramsey Nouah has reacted to the recent production design theft allegations.

The first-time director took to his verified Instagram account on Wednesday to address the accusation, stating that he had been notified and that the issue bordered on miscommunication.

Nouah and the LIB production team were accused of using a graphics designer's work without due compensation or acknowledgement.

Kate Henshaw had addressed the allegations on Twitter saying the artist, Louisa Ejenavbo, reached out to a fake Twitter account hence the delayed response. She also disclosed that she had reached out to her colleague who claimed the intermediary between the artist and the production team passed her work off as his.

Ejenavbo later announced in a tweet that she had been contacted and compensated.